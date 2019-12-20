Regional Express (ASX:REX) Trading Up 3.9%

Regional Express Holdings Ltd (ASX:REX) traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$1.20 ($0.85) and last traded at A$1.20 ($0.85), 31,077 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average session volume of 71,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.15 ($0.82).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$1.36. The company has a market cap of $131.63 million and a PE ratio of 7.42.

Regional Express Company Profile (ASX:REX)

Regional Express Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the air transportation of passengers and freight in Australia. The company operates through Regular Public Transport and Charter segments. It provides defense and government related aviation support services; aero-medical services for ambulance Victoria; fly in/fly out charter services; express freight services; and air tours charter services.

