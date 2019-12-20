Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.46

Research Frontiers, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.46 and traded as low as $3.20. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 6,009 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Research Frontiers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 25.73, a quick ratio of 25.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 205.08% and a negative return on equity of 52.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Research Frontiers by 33.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Research Frontiers by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 725,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 64,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Research Frontiers by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 852,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 303,703 shares during the last quarter. 8.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR)

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

