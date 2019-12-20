Rev Group Inc (REVG) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Rev Group has a payout ratio of 37.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Rev Group to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

Shares of NYSE REVG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.73. 2,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Rev Group has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The company has a market cap of $803.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.23 million. Rev Group had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rev Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REVG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rev Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rev Group from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Rev Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rev Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Rev Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rev Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About Rev Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

