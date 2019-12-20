Ridley (ASX:RIC) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.11

Ridley Co. Ltd (ASX:RIC) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and traded as low as $1.03. Ridley shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 69,484 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$1.13. The stock has a market cap of $322.15 million and a P/E ratio of 13.62.

Ridley Company Profile (ASX:RIC)

Ridley Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides animal nutrition solutions in Australasia. It operates through two segments, AgriProducts and Property. The company provides its animal nutrition solutions to food producers in dairy, poultry, pig, aquaculture, sheep, and beef industries; laboratory animals in the research sector; and the equine and canine markets in the recreational sector.

