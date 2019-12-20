Rightmove (LON:RMV) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $562.61

Rightmove Plc (LON:RMV)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $562.61 and traded as high as $642.60. Rightmove shares last traded at $642.40, with a volume of 3,371,525 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a GBX 500 ($6.58) target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Rightmove to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 522 ($6.87) to GBX 653 ($8.59) in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shore Capital downgraded Rightmove to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 504.33 ($6.63).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 614.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 562.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion and a PE ratio of 34.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

