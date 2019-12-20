Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,393.81 ($57.80).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 3,700 ($48.67) to GBX 3,900 ($51.30) in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HSBC cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 4,725 ($62.15) to GBX 4,630 ($60.91) in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 3,650 ($48.01) to GBX 3,600 ($47.36) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

LON RIO traded up GBX 36.50 ($0.48) on Friday, hitting GBX 4,533 ($59.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,797,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860,000. Rio Tinto has a 52-week low of GBX 3,587 ($47.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,227.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,353.15. The firm has a market cap of $57.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.68.

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 7 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,007 ($52.71), for a total transaction of £280.49 ($368.97).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

