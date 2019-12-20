Ripio Credit Network Price Tops $0.0439 on Major Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0439 or 0.00000610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, C2CX, Huobi and OKEx. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $22.35 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013912 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000089 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,235,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Upbit, OKEx, C2CX, Bittrex, Ethfinex, Huobi, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, Binance and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

