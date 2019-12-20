Rise (RISE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $206.00

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last seven days, Rise has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar. One Rise coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, YoBit and RightBTC. Rise has a total market cap of $164,356.00 and approximately $206.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00034394 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00001059 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Rise

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 142,225,085 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . The official website for Rise is rise.vision

According to CryptoCompare, ” “

Buying and Selling Rise

Rise can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, OpenLedger DEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

