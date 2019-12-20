Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE)

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $19.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.