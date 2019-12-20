Robert W. Baird Cuts ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Price Target to $34.00

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ABM has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of ABM Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of ABM Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.94.

Shares of ABM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,275. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $42.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.26.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In related news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $60,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $182,400. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 14.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,343,000 after acquiring an additional 34,787 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,218,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,315,000 after purchasing an additional 106,723 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 328.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 34,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 26,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

