Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.99

Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.99 and last traded at $38.93, with a volume of 1248371 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.65.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,622,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,922,000 after purchasing an additional 122,866 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 2.5% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 305,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 0.3% in the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 142,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 8.9% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 26.3% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 62,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 12,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

