Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.99

Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.99 and last traded at $38.93, with a volume of 1248371 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.65.
Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50.
About Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)
Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.
Featured Story: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holdings AG Basel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holdings AG Basel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.