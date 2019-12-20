Royal Bank of Canada Boosts British Land (LON:BLND) Price Target to GBX 575

British Land (LON:BLND) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 575 ($7.56) in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector performer rating on the stock.

BLND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 529 ($6.96) to GBX 606 ($7.97) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 424 ($5.58) to GBX 399 ($5.25) and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 605 ($7.96) price target (down previously from GBX 615 ($8.09)) on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 553.08 ($7.28).

Shares of LON:BLND opened at GBX 611 ($8.04) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.99. British Land has a 1-year low of GBX 465.30 ($6.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 649.40 ($8.54). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 586.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 553.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.98 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is -0.47%.

In related news, insider William Jackson acquired 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 562 ($7.39) per share, with a total value of £11,211.90 ($14,748.62). Insiders have purchased 2,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,557 over the last ninety days.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

