Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $113.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RY. CIBC raised Royal Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Desjardins cut Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.17.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.25. 28,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,028. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.14. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $65.76 and a fifty-two week high of $82.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $113.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.7897 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RY. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 140.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 49.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

