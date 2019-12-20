Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RBS. Investec upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lowered Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Scotland Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock opened at $6.46 on Monday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.28). Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. On average, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Scotland Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBS. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 80.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the second quarter worth $81,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,017,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 56,881 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vilas Fund LP purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the second quarter valued at about $795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

