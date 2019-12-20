Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Receives “Sell” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RMG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 315 ($4.14) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Societe Generale cut their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 208 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.29) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Mail currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 211.54 ($2.78).

Shares of LON RMG opened at GBX 235.10 ($3.09) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 221.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 212.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.28. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of GBX 186.80 ($2.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 308.50 ($4.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 3.78%. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.74%.

In other Royal Mail news, insider Rico Back acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £702,000 ($923,441.20). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 300,083 shares of company stock valued at $70,219,890.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

