Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Receives $50.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.33.

SNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Sanofi by 221.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,602,000 after acquiring an additional 885,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,145,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,104,000 after acquiring an additional 800,612 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,037,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,377,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,077,000 after acquiring an additional 508,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.31. 232,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,080. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.40. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $50.57.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

