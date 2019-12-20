Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) PT Set at €8.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SHA has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HSBC set a €10.50 ($12.21) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Pareto Securities set a €8.40 ($9.77) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Oddo Bhf set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.30 ($8.49) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €8.54 ($9.93).

Shares of FRA SHA opened at €10.03 ($11.66) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €9.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is €7.47. Schaeffler has a 52-week low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a 52-week high of €16.74 ($19.47).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

