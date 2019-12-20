Scott Brown Acquires 329,757 Shares of Real Energy Co. Ltd (ASX:RLE) Stock

Real Energy Co. Ltd (ASX:RLE) insider Scott Brown purchased 329,757 shares of Real Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,552.22 ($7,483.85).

Scott Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, December 3rd, Scott Brown acquired 185,243 shares of Real Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,113.02 ($4,335.47).

Shares of ASX:RLE remained flat at $A$0.03 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 876,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,763. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43. Real Energy Co. Ltd has a twelve month low of A$0.02 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of A$0.15 ($0.10). The company’s 50-day moving average is A$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.04.

About Real Energy

Real Energy Corporation Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of oil and gas projects in Australia. The company holds a 100% interest in acreage, including ATP 927P and ATP 1161PA permits covering an area of 2,761 square kilometers located in the Cooper-Eromanga Basin, South-West Queensland.

