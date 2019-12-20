Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €55.40 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €55.40 ($64.42) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on G24. HSBC set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.50 ($71.51) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.40 ($70.23) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Scout24 currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €56.98 ($66.26).

Shares of Scout24 stock opened at €59.05 ($68.66) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85. Scout24 has a twelve month low of €38.28 ($44.51) and a twelve month high of €59.35 ($69.01). The company’s fifty day moving average is €54.47 and its 200 day moving average is €51.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.12.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

