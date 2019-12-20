Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Earns Sell Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares restated their sell rating on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a $40.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on STX. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of STX stock opened at $58.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.66. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $60.56.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 61.26% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous dividend of $0.63. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 52.28%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,916 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $235,077.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,897.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 62,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $3,714,875.19. Insiders sold a total of 505,227 shares of company stock valued at $29,348,393 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1,146.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 61.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 789 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

