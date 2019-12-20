Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.17.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SEE. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

NYSE:SEE traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,021. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $32.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average is $41.41.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 135.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 25.60%.

In other Sealed Air news, CFO James M. Sullivan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.75 per share, with a total value of $193,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,835. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 34.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 556.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the third quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.