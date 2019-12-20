SelfSell (SSC) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. SelfSell has a market capitalization of $99,114.00 and $18,009.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SelfSell has traded 61.1% lower against the US dollar. One SelfSell coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitinka, LBank and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SelfSell Profile

SelfSell is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com . SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, LBank and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

