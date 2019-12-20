Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.06

Shares of Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.06 and traded as high as $3.06. Sequans Communications shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 14,574 shares trading hands.

SQNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $69.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.66.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 million. Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 5,040.51% and a negative net margin of 128.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sequans Communications SA will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQNS. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sequans Communications by 127.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 36,546 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 9,370,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 155,418 shares during the period.

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

