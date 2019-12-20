SEVERN TRENT PL/S (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of SEVERN TRENT PL/S (OTCMKTS:STRNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

STRNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of SEVERN TRENT PL/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SEVERN TRENT PL/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get SEVERN TRENT PL/S alerts:

OTCMKTS STRNY opened at $34.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.04. SEVERN TRENT PL/S has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $34.05.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

SEVERN TRENT PL/S Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for SEVERN TRENT PL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEVERN TRENT PL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.