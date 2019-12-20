Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Sitime stock opened at $21.07 on Monday. Sitime has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $22.98.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist bought 7,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $130,840.92. Also, insider Arthur D. Chadwick bought 50,000 shares of Sitime stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $850,500.00.

About Sitime

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Analyst Recommendations for Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM)

Receive News & Ratings for Sitime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sitime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit