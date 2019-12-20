Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Sitime stock opened at $21.07 on Monday. Sitime has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $22.98.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist bought 7,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $130,840.92. Also, insider Arthur D. Chadwick bought 50,000 shares of Sitime stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $850,500.00.

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

