Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,691.20 ($22.25).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,770 ($23.28) to GBX 1,725 ($22.69) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,814 ($23.86) to GBX 1,711 ($22.51) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,830 ($24.07)) on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,685 ($22.17) to GBX 1,695 ($22.30) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Shares of SN traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,837 ($24.16). 3,631,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,250,000. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.00. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of GBX 1,383 ($18.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,998.40 ($26.29). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,694.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,788.99. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.05.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.