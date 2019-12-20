SophiaTX Trading Up 1.3% Over Last Week (SPHTX)

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. SophiaTX has a market capitalization of $406,916.00 and approximately $16,097.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SophiaTX token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Bit-Z, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Kucoin. In the last seven days, SophiaTX has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038305 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $487.27 or 0.06760648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000472 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029993 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000331 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002586 BTC.

SophiaTX Profile

SophiaTX is a token. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,371,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,877,003 tokens. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SophiaTX is www.sophiatx.com . The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject

Buying and Selling SophiaTX

SophiaTX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bit-Z, Hotbit and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SophiaTX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SophiaTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

