SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0156 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.
NYSEARCA IBND traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,442. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.75. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $32.43 and a 52 week high of $34.34.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
