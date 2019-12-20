SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0156 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

NYSEARCA IBND traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,442. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.75. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $32.43 and a 52 week high of $34.34.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital International Corporate Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Aggregate ex-USD > $1B: Corporate Bond Index (the Index), an index that tracks the investment-grade corporate sector of the global bond market outside of the United States.

