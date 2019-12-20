SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.39 (NYSEARCA:CWI)

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3926 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

NYSEARCA CWI traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $25.64. 153,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,104. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.07.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

