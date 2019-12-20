SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.7127 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

NYSEARCA EFAX traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $72.12. 5,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,278. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $73.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.07.

