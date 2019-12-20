SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0883 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

NYSEARCA:TFI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.60. The stock had a trading volume of 249,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,787. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.92 and a one year high of $51.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average is $50.60.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

