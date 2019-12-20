SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0883 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.
NYSEARCA:TFI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.60. The stock had a trading volume of 249,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,787. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.92 and a one year high of $51.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average is $50.60.
SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
