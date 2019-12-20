SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0923 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.77. 20,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,087. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.76. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $30.34 and a 12-month high of $34.33.

