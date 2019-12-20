SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Announces $0.61 Semi-annual Dividend

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.6111 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.73. The company had a trading volume of 10,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,863. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.11. SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.