SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Dec 20th, 2019

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,867. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.99. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.12.

