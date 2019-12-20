Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (BMV:SPTM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (BMV:SPTM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.53. Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $35.46.

