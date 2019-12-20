SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.96 (NYSEARCA:GNR)

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.9578 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

NYSEARCA GNR traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $45.67. 108,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,621. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $39.44 and a 12 month high of $48.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.91.

