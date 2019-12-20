SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV) Increases Dividend to $0.80 Per Share

SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.799 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.48. 12,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,136. SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 52-week low of $79.35 and a 52-week high of $101.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.88 and a 200-day moving average of $94.87.

