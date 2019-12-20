Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) SVP Sells $45,900.00 in Stock

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) SVP Scott Morgan sold 306 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,104 shares in the company, valued at $7,515,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott Morgan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Splunk alerts:

On Wednesday, December 11th, Scott Morgan sold 2,105 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $308,361.45.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Scott Morgan sold 1,131 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $169,650.00.

Shares of Splunk stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $150.96. 7,347,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,198. Splunk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.08 and a fifty-two week high of $152.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.94 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.80.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.20 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 14.24%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Splunk from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Splunk from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 8.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,287,809 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,054,191,000 after buying an additional 1,942,047 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 231.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,141,819 shares of the software company’s stock worth $143,584,000 after acquiring an additional 796,914 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 910.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 644,226 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $81,011,000 after acquiring an additional 580,476 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,535,699 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,702,114,000 after acquiring an additional 370,125 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 19.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,688,527 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $199,010,000 after acquiring an additional 280,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.