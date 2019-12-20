SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD (LON:SQN) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.60

SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD (LON:SQN) announced a dividend on Friday, December 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON SQN traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 82.20 ($1.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,473. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 80.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 83.40. SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD has a 12 month low of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 98 ($1.29).

Get SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD alerts:

SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD Company Profile

SQN Asset Finance Income Fund Limited is a closed-end collective investment scheme. The Company’s investment objective is to provide its shareholders with regular, sustainable dividends and to generate capital appreciation through investment, directly or indirectly, in business-essential, revenue producing (or cost-saving) equipment and other physical assets.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.