SRCOIN 1-Day Volume Tops $3.00 (SRCOIN)

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. SRCOIN has a total market cap of $80,275.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SRCOIN token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. In the last week, SRCOIN has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SRCOIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00187939 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.70 or 0.01229173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026650 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00120012 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SRCOIN

SRCOIN was first traded on December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. SRCOIN’s official website is www.srcoin.info . SRCOIN’s official message board is medium.com/@SRCOIN . SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

SRCOIN Token Trading

SRCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SRCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SRCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SRCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SRCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.