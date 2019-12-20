St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Trading Down 0.4%

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) shares fell 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.31 and last traded at $15.31, 2,911 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 65% from the average session volume of 8,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

STJPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded St. James’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank raised St. James’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.91.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

