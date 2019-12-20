Steris (NYSE:STE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 12,450,824 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,234% from the previous session’s volume of 533,345 shares.The stock last traded at $149.84 and had previously closed at $148.39.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.57 and a 200-day moving average of $147.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $736.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

In other Steris news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 4,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $660,121.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $142,150.00. Insiders have sold a total of 17,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,911 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STE. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steris in the 3rd quarter worth $6,326,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Steris by 76.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 182,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,336,000 after purchasing an additional 78,728 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steris during the third quarter valued at about $2,506,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Steris during the third quarter worth about $19,564,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Steris by 396.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 48,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

About Steris (NYSE:STE)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

