Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,092,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 245% from the previous session’s volume of 606,409 shares.The stock last traded at $43.53 and had previously closed at $42.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.73.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $497.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.18 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

In other news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 14,943 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $614,605.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,559.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Amelia Varela sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $282,816.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 144,876 shares in the company, valued at $6,402,070.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,236 shares of company stock worth $5,517,615 in the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 7.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 97.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 740.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

