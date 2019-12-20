STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.02.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

In other news, insider Ascough Graham 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,683,389 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $64,901,000 after acquiring an additional 808,642 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth $31,556,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 40.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,237,301 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $21,801,000 after purchasing an additional 353,458 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,108,379 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $21,436,000 after purchasing an additional 18,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 100.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739,259 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $13,025,000 after purchasing an additional 370,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STM stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $26.86. The stock had a trading volume of 369,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,352. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $27.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.00.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

