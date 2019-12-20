Stobart Group (LON:STOB) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $117.29

Stobart Group Ltd (LON:STOB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $117.29 and traded as low as $108.20. Stobart Group shares last traded at $110.00, with a volume of 1,179,050 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STOB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Stobart Group from GBX 174 ($2.29) to GBX 168 ($2.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Stobart Group from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Stobart Group from GBX 124 ($1.63) to GBX 129 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 114.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 117.24. The firm has a market cap of $412.12 million and a P/E ratio of -6.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.91.

In related news, insider David J. B. Shearer acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £121,000 ($159,168.64).

About Stobart Group (LON:STOB)

Stobart Group Limited is engaged in infrastructure and support service businesses operating in the biomass energy, aviation and railway maintenance sectors, as well as has investments in a national property and logistics portfolio. Its segments are Energy, Aviation, Rail, Infrastructure and Investments.

