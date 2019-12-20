Storj (STORJ) Price Hits $0.10

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Storj token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001445 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, IDEX, Radar Relay and Ethfinex. Over the last week, Storj has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. Storj has a market cap of $14.14 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013979 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00187957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.76 or 0.01218795 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119534 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . The official website for Storj is storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Storj

Storj can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Upbit, Tidex, IDAX, Gate.io, Poloniex, ABCC, Ethfinex, Livecoin, IDEX, Liqui, OKEx, Huobi, Radar Relay, Bittrex, Binance and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

