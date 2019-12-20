Stratec (ETR:SBS) Trading Down 1.2%

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

Stratec SE (ETR:SBS) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €64.20 ($74.65) and last traded at €64.20 ($74.65), 7,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 21% from the average session volume of 6,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at €65.00 ($75.58).

A number of analysts have commented on SBS shares. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on shares of Stratec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on shares of Stratec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €71.00 ($82.56) price objective on shares of Stratec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $773.39 million and a PE ratio of 75.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €66.57 and a 200-day moving average price of €64.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.01.

Stratec Company Profile (ETR:SBS)

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

Featured Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?

Receive News & Ratings for Stratec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit