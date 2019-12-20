Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STRA shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

STRA traded up $1.61 on Friday, reaching $154.50. 3,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,871. Strategic Education has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $189.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.18 and its 200-day moving average is $158.72. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.51.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The health services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.24 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Strategic Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

In other news, Vice Chairman J Kevin Gilligan sold 10,000 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $1,327,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,308.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the third quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 676 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 838.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 701 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

