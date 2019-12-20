Stratis Price Reaches $0.39 on Exchanges (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Stratis has a market cap of $39.02 million and $1.82 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 29.2% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00005440 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, HitBTC, Binance and Coinrail.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004899 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001309 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011377 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00052892 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,610,682 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, LiteBit.eu, Coinrail, Livecoin, Bittrex, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, HitBTC, Crex24, Cryptomate, Bittylicious, Upbit and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

