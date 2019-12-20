Summit Insights Upgrades Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) to “Buy”

Summit Insights upgraded shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SYNA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Synaptics to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Synaptics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ SYNA traded down $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $67.40. The stock had a trading volume of 323,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,504. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $339.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.44 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Hing Chung Wong sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total value of $1,356,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,030.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Tsai-Shyang Liu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $32,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,463.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,134. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Synaptics by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Synaptics by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 34.4% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

